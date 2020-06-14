Stitt praises Trump after he backs off rally on Juneteenth

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt smiles at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt’s administration is scrapping a plan to expand Medicaid on July 1, citing a lack of funding. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised President Donald Trump after the president backed down in the face of widespread criticism and rescheduled his first campaign rally in months away from the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Trump tweeted late Friday that he’s moving the rally to June 20 because “many of my African American friends and supporters” reached out to suggest the change.

Besides objecting to the date of June 19, the African American community and political leaders also took issue with Trump’s decision to host the rally in Tulsa, the site 99 years ago of one of the deadliest white-on-black racist attacks in American history.