Stitt: No one he was in contact with has COVID-19

FILE – In this July 9, 2020, file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says no one he was in contact with in the days before testing positive for the coronavirus has tested positive.

Stitt said Tuesday that Oklahomans should take personal responsibility and be tested at the first sign of virus symptoms.

Stitt and interim state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye also announced that more than 300 additional hospital beds are being set aside as an option in case of a surge of coronavirus cases requiring intensive care.

Frye said there are now 27,147 reported coronavirus cases in the state.

The actual number of cases is likely higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who are infected don’t show symptoms.