Stitt names Oklahoma Human Services director to cabinet

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed state Human Services Director Justin Brown to his cabinet as secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Development.

As cabinet secretary, Brown will oversee agencies and boards that include Oklahoma Human Services, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, the Office of Disability Concerns and Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Stitt announced the appointment of Brown on Thursday to replace Steve Buck, who resigned in February to accept a job in the private sector.