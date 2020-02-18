Stitt issues warning amid flat Oklahoma budget projections

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt is urging the Legislature to use caution while drafting a state spending plan after a panel projected a relatively flat budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The State Board of Equalization on Tuesday certified the Legislature will have about $8.2 billion to spend on the upcoming budget, about 1% less than current spending levels.

But the governor also cautioned that included in that spending level is about $310 million in one-time cash that won’t be available next year.

Stitt urged lawmakers to spend that money on one-time projects and not build it into the appropriations base.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss