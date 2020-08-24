Stitt consolidates locations of 2 separate state agencies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is consolidating the location of two separate state agencies.

Stitt issued an executive order on Thursday consolidating the Office of Homeland Security with the Department of Emergency Management.

Stitt said he made the decision in consultation with his cabinet and officials at both agencies.

He said the move will “create operating efficiencies and better use taxpayer dollars.”

Under the plan, the Office of Homeland Security will move into the Department of Emergency Management.

The move will take place by Sept. 1.