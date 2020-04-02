Stitt calls special session, declares health emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a special session of the Legislature as part of his declaration of a health emergency in all 77 counties.
Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema says the health emergency declared on Thursday gives the governor broader powers to coordinate the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Under Stitt’s order, the state’s Commissioner of Health Gary Cox is authorized as the primary public health authority.
Under state law, the Legislature is required to convene within two business days to either concur with or terminate the declaration of a health emergency.