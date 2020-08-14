Stitt announces hiring of new chief of staff, policy advisor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is announcing the hiring of an Oklahoma City banker as his new chief of staff and a former state Senate leader as his chief policy advisor.

Stitt announced Thursday his new chief of staff will be Bond Payne, the co-founder and chairman of Heritage Trust Company. Payne replaces Stitt’s former chief of staff Michael Junk, who announced his resignation last month.

Also joining the governor’s staff is former Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman, who will serve as Stitt’s chief policy advisor.

A former Sapulpa mayor, Bingman served three terms as leader of the state Senate.