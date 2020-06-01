State: Oklahoma sees 88 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health say there have been at least 6,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 334 deaths linked to the disease caused by the new the coronavirus in the state.

The Sunday report is an increase of 88 cases but no deaths from Saturday.

The health agency says nearly 5,500 Oklahoma residents have recovered from the disease.

The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people.