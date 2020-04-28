State of Oklahoma: 24 new cases in Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Oklahoma is reporting 24 new cases of coronavirus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Officials say there are 22 new cases in Texas County. That brings the county’s total to 107 total cases.

There are also two new cases in Beaver County. That is a total five cases in the county.

Texas County has the fifth largest amount of cases in Oklahoma.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:44 p.m. on April 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 5 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 13 – – Dallam 8 1 1 Deaf Smith 26 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 39 – 9 Hansford 5 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 13 – 2 Moore 294 3 86 Ochiltree 24 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 6 Potter 430 6 49 Quay 4 1 – Randall 200 3 52 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 7 – – Sherman 14 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 107 1 13 Union 3 – – Wheeler 6 – – TOTAL 1,267 19 250

