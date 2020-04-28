State of Oklahoma: 24 new cases in Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Oklahoma is reporting 24 new cases of coronavirus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Officials say there are 22 new cases in Texas County. That brings the county’s total to 107 total cases.
There are also two new cases in Beaver County. That is a total five cases in the county.
Texas County has the fifth largest amount of cases in Oklahoma.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:44 p.m. on April 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|5
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|13
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|1
|1
|Deaf Smith
|26
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|39
|–
|9
|Hansford
|5
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Moore
|294
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|24
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|6
|Potter
|430
|6
|49
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|200
|3
|52
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|14
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|107
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|6
|–
|–
|TOTAL
|1,267
|19
|250
