State of Oklahoma: 24 new cases in Panhandle

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Oklahoma is reporting 24 new cases of coronavirus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Officials say there are 22 new cases in Texas County. That brings the county’s total to 107 total cases.

There are also two new cases in Beaver County. That is a total five cases in the county.

Texas County has the fifth largest amount of cases in Oklahoma.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:44 p.m. on April 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver5
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam811
Deaf Smith262
Donley248
Gray399
Hansford51
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore294386
Ochiltree241
Oldham31
Parmer6
Potter430649
Quay41
Randall200352
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman141
Swisher94
Texas107113
Union3
Wheeler6
TOTAL1,26719250
