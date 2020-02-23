State gives go-ahead to share of massive wind farm project

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Journal Record) — An Oklahoma electric utility has gotten regulatory approval of a share of a massive wind farm project proposed for seven counties in the north central part of the state.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma got approval for a 675-megawatt share of the project last week from a unanimous Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The PSO will own 45.5% of the 1,485-megawatt capacity of the North Central Energy Facilities.

Corporate sibling Southwestern Electric Power Co. will own the rest.

The four-state project also has been approved in Arkansas and awaits approval in Louisiana and Texas.