State gives go-ahead to share of massive wind farm project

Oklahoma

by: Associated PRess

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Journal Record) — An Oklahoma electric utility has gotten regulatory approval of a share of a massive wind farm project proposed for seven counties in the north central part of the state.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma got approval for a 675-megawatt share of the project last week from a unanimous Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The PSO will own 45.5% of the 1,485-megawatt capacity of the North Central Energy Facilities.

Corporate sibling Southwestern Electric Power Co. will own the rest.

The four-state project also has been approved in Arkansas and awaits approval in Louisiana and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss