Stabbing latest incident to be probed at Oklahoma prison

LAWTON, Okla. (The Lawton Constitution) — A stabbing at a privately-run Oklahoma state prison is the latest incident in recent months at the facility that is being investigated by authorities.

Police said a stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday evening left two male inmates with non-life-threatening injuries, the Lawton Constitution reported.

“It is unknown at this time what caused the stabbing,” said Lawton police Sgt. Tim Jenkins.

The stabbing joins a couple of other recent deaths at the prison, operated by the GEO Group for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, that are being investigated by authorities.