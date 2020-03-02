Stabbing latest incident to be probed at Oklahoma prison

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON, Okla. (The Lawton Constitution) — A stabbing at a privately-run Oklahoma state prison is the latest incident in recent months at the facility that is being investigated by authorities.  

Police said a stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday evening left two male inmates with non-life-threatening injuries, the Lawton Constitution reported.

“It is unknown at this time what caused the stabbing,” said Lawton police Sgt. Tim Jenkins.

The stabbing joins a couple of other recent deaths at the prison, operated by the GEO Group for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, that are being investigated by authorities.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss