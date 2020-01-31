Sonic laying off in Oklahoma City, transferring to Atlanta

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2008, file photo, is a Sonic Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta where it’s parent company, Inspire Brands is headquartered. Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the changes are part of Sonic’s integration into Inspire, which purchased the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City-based Sonic Corp. will lay off employees at its headquarters and transfer others to Atlanta, the home of its parent company.

Sonic spokeswoman Christi Woodward said Friday the changes are part of Sonic’s integration into Inspire Brands, which bought the drive-in restaurant chain in 2018 for $2.3 billion.

Woodward said it is unknown how many people will lose their jobs and that no layoffs will occur for at least 60 days.

Sonic was founded in 1953. It has more than 3,600 restaurants in 46 states.

Inspire is also the parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s and Jimmy John’s.