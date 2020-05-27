Sonar used to search Oklahoma pond for 2 missing children

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities continued searching a pond in Tulsa as they seek two children, aged 3 and 2 who were last seen several days ago with their noncustodial mother.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa firefighters joined Tulsa police on Tuesday and are using sonar to search a pond near an east Tulsa apartment complex for 3-year-old Miracle Cook and 2-year-old Tony Cook.
An aunt of the two has legal custody of them, but they were last seen Friday with their mother, 24-year-old Donisha Willis, who was arrested Friday on charges of child neglect and assaulting a police officer.