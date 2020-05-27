Sonar used to search Oklahoma pond for 2 missing children

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. Authorities searching for the two Tulsa, Okla., children who have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020, were knocking on doors and stopping drivers at their apartment complex Monday, May 25. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities continued searching a pond in Tulsa as they seek two children, aged 3 and 2 who were last seen several days ago with their noncustodial mother.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa firefighters joined Tulsa police on Tuesday and are using sonar to search a pond near an east Tulsa apartment complex for 3-year-old Miracle Cook and 2-year-old Tony Cook.

An aunt of the two has legal custody of them, but they were last seen Friday with their mother, 24-year-old Donisha Willis, who was arrested Friday on charges of child neglect and assaulting a police officer.