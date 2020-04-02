Son of Oklahoma City bomber accomplice held in Nevada

This undated photo from the Henderson, Nev., Police Department shows Joshua Nichols. Authorities say Nichols, the 37-year-old son of convicted Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols, is facing kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery charges in a Feb. 6, 2020 attack on a 67-year-old man in suburb an Las Vegas. Joshua Nichols was being held Wednesday, April 1, at the Clark County jail following his arrest March 12, on charges in what police said was a gunpoint confrontation of a jeweler at a home in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the 37-year-old son of convicted Oklahoma City bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols is facing kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery charges in a Feb. 6 attack on a 67-year-old man in suburban Las Vegas.

Records show Joshua Nichols was being held Wednesday at the Clark County jail following his arrest March 12 in what police say was the gunpoint confrontation of a jeweler at a home in Henderson.

A defense attorney listed in court records did not immediately respond to messages.