Some Tulsa residents say 1st black police chief not enough

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma mayor selected the city’s first black police chief, but some community leaders believe his appointment will not alleviate the distrust of police officers in communities of color, particularly among black citizens.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum selected Maj. Wendell Franklin, 46, to succeed Chief Chuck Jordan, who is retiring Feb. 1.

Some think Franklin’s historic appointment is worthy of some celebration within Tulsa’s African American community.

But others think having a black police chief does not change anything.

