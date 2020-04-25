Some Oklahoma businesses reopen despite rise in virus cases

Lorri Center, left, has her nails done by Trish Ho at BA Nail & Spa in Broken Arrow, Okla., on Friday, April 24, 2020. The shop was among several allowed to reopen in a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Salons, spas and barbershops are opening up in much of Oklahoma, despite concerns from medical professionals and a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and reported cases.

Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized such personal-care businesses to open on Friday, citing an overall decline in the number of people being hospitalized for the illness.

Those businesses have been told to adhere to social distancing standards, have employees wear masks and frequently sanitize equipment.

Several municipalities who had bans in place on such businesses lifted them to align with Stitt’s authorization.

The head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association called Stitt’s decision “hasty at best.”