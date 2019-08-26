Small aircraft runs off runway at Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials in Oklahoma City say a small aircraft has run off a runway at a general aviation airport on the city’s northwest side.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the mishap occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday at Wiley Post Airport. Officials say one person on board has been evaluated by paramedics but that there are no reports of injuries.

Fire officials say the aircraft is leaking fuel but that there is no fire and that firefighters have set up a protection line around the aircraft while the fuel leak is addressed. The aircraft reportedly has between 150 and 200 gallons of fuel onboard.

The type of aircraft was not immediately released and it was not known whether the aircraft was taking off or landing when it ran off the runway.