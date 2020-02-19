Skeletal remains are McAlester woman missing since 2017

McALESTER, Oka. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found two years ago near McAlester are those of a McAlester woman who disappeared more than three years ago.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Tuesday that the remains found in February 2018 have been identified as those of 40-year-old Holly Cantrell.

Morris says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Cantrell was reported missing in January 2017 after leaving her job at McAlester Regional Health Center for lunch.

She was last known to be seen about 20 minutes later at a restaurant in McAlester.