Serviceman killed in Iraq attack is returned to Oklahoma

Brothers Colton and Ryder Stephens hold an American flag as they watch the procession for the body of Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla.Roberts, 28, of Owasso, was killed on March 11 while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, headquartered in Tulsa. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The body of an Oklahoma serviceman killed in an Iraqi rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq has been returned to his home state.

The Tulsa World reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt joined the family of the late Air National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts at a transfer ceremony Wednesday at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.

The 28-year-old Roberts was one of two American servicemen killed in the March 11 rocket attack at Camp Taji in Iraq.

The procession to a Broken Arrow funeral home was led by about 20 Tulsa Police Department motorcycle officers, accompanied by roughly 50 Patriot Guard riders.