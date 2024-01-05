OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Service Oklahoma piloted a new check-in system for the last three months which combined staffing changes and available online services that the department said decreased average customer wait times by 64% in December 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to officials from Service Oklahoma, the new check-in system has been launched at all Service Oklahoma Licensing and Exam locations and takes away the need for customers to show up early. Customers enter a virtual queue on the day of their visit to save their spot and officials noted that early results indicated Service Oklahoma can “better manage customer expectations” by giving them an estimate of time when to arrive.

“We want to provide a great customer experience and part of that is reducing the amount of time a customer waits at a Service Oklahoma location before their service,” said Jay Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Service Oklahoma. “As the system continues to learn service patterns it can better estimate the time a customer needs to arrive to be seen.”

Officials also noted that the previous appointment-style system was “ineffective” due to the limitations on the number of customers that could be seen each day. Additionally, walk-ins were turned away due to capacity limitations set by the appointment system, according to officials from Service Oklahoma.

“The no-show rate for Service Oklahoma appointments across the state was between 40-50%, making it difficult to prepare for daily volumes and balance appointments with walk-in traffic,” said Doyle. “Ultimately, the old system led to scheduling challenges and customer delays.”

Service Oklahoma said it will launch a live wait time map with the ability for customers to check in from home in early 2024.

Service Oklahoma officials encourage all customers to visit service.ok.gov to prepare for a visit or get started with any online and digital services.