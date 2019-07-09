Series of small earthquakes shake central Oklahoma

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — No injuries or damage have been reported following several small earthquakes in central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.1 temblor was recorded at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday 7 miles (12 kilometers) west of Kingfisher, or about 35 miles (58 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4 miles (6.3 kilometers). Two other earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, were recorded in the same area Tuesday.

Thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. The USGS reports the number of magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes is on pace to decline for the fourth straight year after state regulators began directing producers to close some wells and reduce volumes in others.