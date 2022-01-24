Sen. Lankford introduces resolution aimed at allowing parents right to choose educational environment

Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced he has introduced a resolution that aims to allow parents the right to choose their children’s educational environment.

“I am grateful for the work of our Oklahoma teachers and administrators, and I am thankful we live in a nation where parents have access to quality education options to best meet their kids’ unique needs, regardless of their zip code,” said Lankford in a press release.

Lankford was joined by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Braun (R-IN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Boozman (R-AR), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Lankford’s resolution can be found here and a video of his statement can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss