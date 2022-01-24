Sen. Lankford introduces resolution aimed at allowing parents right to choose educational environment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced he has introduced a resolution that aims to allow parents the right to choose their children’s educational environment.

“I am grateful for the work of our Oklahoma teachers and administrators, and I am thankful we live in a nation where parents have access to quality education options to best meet their kids’ unique needs, regardless of their zip code,” said Lankford in a press release.

Lankford was joined by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Braun (R-IN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Boozman (R-AR), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Lankford’s resolution can be found here and a video of his statement can be found here.