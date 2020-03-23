Second Oklahoma resident dies of COVID-19 as cases increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials say a second person in Oklahoma has died of COVID-19 as the number of state residents with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus increased by more than a dozen.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a Sunday statement that man who died was in his 50s and lived in Pawnee County, west of Tulsa.

It did not provide further details.

The number of people in the state who have tested positive for the virus increased to 67 Sunday, from 53 the day before.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks.