Search ends for remains of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended at one location with no remains found, but with a promise to continue searching.
State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Wednesday that eight days of excavation at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery has found no indication of a mass grave.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said researchers will continue examining other sites in the city where victims were reportedly buried.
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people.
Many victims are believed to have been buried in mass graves.