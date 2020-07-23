Search ends for remains of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Workers climb out of the excavation site as work continues on an excavation of a potential unmarked mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood district, killing as many as 300 people with many believed buried in mass graves. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended at one location with no remains found, but with a promise to continue searching.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Wednesday that eight days of excavation at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery has found no indication of a mass grave.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said researchers will continue examining other sites in the city where victims were reportedly buried.

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people.

Many victims are believed to have been buried in mass graves.