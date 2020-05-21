Seaboard Foods gives update following this week’s COVID-19 testing at Guymon plant

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Seaboard Foods has provided an update on COVID-19 testing at its processing plant in Guymon.

The company said more than 1,600 plant employees without symptoms were tested. Of those 1,600, 350 tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, May 20, 440 employees have active cases. Seaboard Foods said that includes the 350 confirmed cases from this week’s testing.

The company told us 201 plant employees have recovered and returned to work.

All employees who test positive are asked to self-isolate following CDC guidelines and cannot report to work until they recover.

Seaboard Foods said in a statement: