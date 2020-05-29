Saturday classes for Oklahoma schools in case of 2nd surge

FILE – In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a woman holds a sign in the parking lot of Integris Baptist Medical Center during a “Headlights for Hope” event in Oklahoma City, in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Integris Health is beginning to allow limited visitation to patients as Oklahoma continues to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department Department of Education has approved Saturday classes in case of another surge of coronavirus cases.

The board on Thursday approved a plan starting in the fall in which Saturday classes will be counted toward minimum attendance requirements, which is currently prohibited.

The Oklahoma Department of Health reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma on Thursday is at least 6,270 with 326 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The case count is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.