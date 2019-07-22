Rural Oklahoma Democrat won’t seek re-election to House

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One of the last remaining Democrats from a rural district in the Oklahoma Legislature says he won’t seek re-election in 2020.

Chickasha Democrat Rep. David Perryman announced Monday that he won’t seek a fifth-consecutive term for House District 56. The southwest Oklahoma district includes the towns of Anadarko, Chickasha, Fort Cobb, Minco and Pocasset.

A minority floor leader, Perryman says it’s a “frustrating time” to be a Democrat from rural Oklahoma and that he’s disappointed with the lack of bipartisanship in the Legislature. Republicans currently enjoy a 77-24 advantage over Democrats in the House.

Perryman says that when he completes his term in November 2020, he plans to resume his full-time law practice in Chickasha.

