Runners commemorate Oklahoma City marathon during pandemic

In this Sunday, April 26, 2020 photo, fans cheers as Edison Preparatory senior Sarah Gehres raises her hands while crossing the finish line to a make shift marathon at Runner’s World in Tulsa, Okla. Gehres was supposed to run the Oklahoma City Marathon before attending University of the South before COVID-19 concerns canceled the race. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dozens of runners participated in a mock run to commemorate the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon after the long-distance race was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oklahoman reported Monday that the Memorial Marathon, originally slated for Sunday, has been pushed back to October 4.

Kaci Thomas, one of the half-marathon’s participants, said her family members spread out to form a makeshift finish line for her to cross after completing a more than 13-mile run.

The race happened on the same day that Gov. Kevin Stitt defended his plans to reopen some businesses in Oklahoma, including barber shops and hair salons.