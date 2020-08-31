Reported coronavirus cases surpass 58,000 in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference at the Central Oklahoma PPE distribution warehouse Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 58,000 and the number of related deaths is nearly 800.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 58,020 confirmed cases and 799 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency first issued March 15 in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.