TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northwest Region of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported that roadways in Texas County on US-54 and CR-19 are blocked off in both directions due to an “injury accident” on Thursday.

DPS detailed that troopers are en route and will have updates when they are further on the scene.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

