Report: Data shows Oklahoma face mask mandates are working

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Data shows that face mask mandates adopted in some Oklahoma communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working.

The Oklahoman reported Sunday that data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows cities with mask mandates nearly cut in half their average number of new COVID-19 infections after three weeks.

In Oklahoma, 17 localities have adopted mask ordinances, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, on July 20, the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in cities with mask ordinances was 457.

By Aug. 12, that number had dropped 47% to 233.