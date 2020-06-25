Record number of Tulsa virus cases not yet linked to rally

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Graphic via Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials in Tulsa are reporting a record spike in coronavirus cases, but say it’s too soon to attribute any increase in infections to the president’s campaign rally at the weekend.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart reported 259 new cases in the county on Wednesday.

He says it will be a couple of weeks before authorities can confirm that President Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally contributed to any increase.

Statewide, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record one-day increase of 482 COVID-19 cases bringing the confirmed total to at least 11,510.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss