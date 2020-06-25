Record number of Tulsa virus cases not yet linked to rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Health officials in Tulsa are reporting a record spike in coronavirus cases, but say it’s too soon to attribute any increase in infections to the president’s campaign rally at the weekend.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart reported 259 new cases in the county on Wednesday.

He says it will be a couple of weeks before authorities can confirm that President Donald Trump’s Saturday night rally contributed to any increase.

Statewide, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record one-day increase of 482 COVID-19 cases bringing the confirmed total to at least 11,510.