Raid Nets Bobcat, Drugs, Emaciated Horse In Oklahoma

"We're talking maybe close to 100,000 dollars worth of stuff."

And it all started with a search for stolen farm equipment.

Investigations in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties led deputies here -- to 'Aumann Acres' RV Park -- searching the red barn out front and a large shed behind it, while the owners' attorneys looked on.

"We don't think any of them have done anything wrong at all, certainly we think they are going to be vindicated."

The search, assisted by Oklahoma County deputies yielded what they were looking for.

"Some of the items were a stolen tractor that was from another county that was part of their case."

And was briefly stalled by an exotic pet.

"There was a bobcat. We needed to have the bobcat out of there, it was very aggressive toward the wildlife officials called to take possession of it."

They also found an older, emaciated horse. In addition to safes and cash, they found several guns and questionable equipment.

"There was what we believe is a marijuana cultivation going on in the red barn behind me."

"We don't think its anybody's operation. I have no knowledge."

"We also found furniture purchased with maybe a fraudulent credit card or charge account."

"We think this is a situation where people may have brought items onto this property that may have been stolen."

Now 35-year-old Randall Templett faces grand larceny charges and 52-year-old Michael Aumann, faces cultivation charges. Aumann's brother, who runs the RV park has not been charged.

"I hope any damage that that's been done to his building, they remove any tarnish as vigorously as they've tarnished his reputation at this point in time."