Puppy with 3 ears

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —In Oklahoma City, a rescue is looking after a special pup after it was born with what appears to be a third ear.

Take a look at Trip, who was recently born with a little added bonus.

The puppy was given to Mutt Misfits, a rescue group who takes in animals with illnesses, injuries, and special needs.

The rescue is working to raise money for a CT-scan to take a closer look at Trip’s ear.

Rescuer Heather Hernandez says the pup has a few health issues like seizures and balance problems and hopes the CT scan could provide some answers.

Hernandez says Trip is going back to the vet soon and hopes to have more information on the pup’s ear.

