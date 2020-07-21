Protesters arrested outside Oklahoma County DA’s office

Protestors are escorted out of the office of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in handcuffs at closing time, after staging a sit-in and refusing to leave, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Their demands included a call for Prater to reopen his investigation into the April 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis by police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Several protesters in Oklahoma City have been arrested after holding a sit-in in the office of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

Several dozen protesters marched from a downtown Oklahoma City park to the courthouse, where several demanded to meet with Prater.

Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Avery says several were arrested after refusing to leave Prater’s office when the building closed at 5 p.m.

Protesters want Prater to reopen his investigation into the April 2019 shooting death 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis by police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.