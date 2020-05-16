Prosecutor: Facebook post targeting mayor protected speech

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Norman’s top prosecutor says a social media post lamenting that “politicians don’t get hung in public anymore” was not a direct threat against the city’s mayor.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said Friday he also determined the post was protected free speech.

Norman police launched an investigation after Norman Mayor Breea Clark reported the post on a “Re-Open Norman” Facebook page.

Police connected the post to a Lexington police officer, who acknowledged writing it after initially denying authorship.

Clark has come under fire for keeping some businesses closed under city orders more strict than state guidelines.