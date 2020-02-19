Proposed bill to name part of Oklahoma highway after President Trump

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A proposed bill that would name a stretch of highway in Oklahoma after President Donald Trump is moving ahead.

Senators Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Marty Guinn, R-Claremore, want to rename a 20-mile stretch of Highway 287 in the Panhandle from Boise City to the Oklahoma-Texas state line as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill passed a Senate committee on Tuesday.

The senators originally wanted to rename part of Highway 66 in northeast Oklahoma after the president but changed their plans after backlash.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell were among those opposed to the original idea.