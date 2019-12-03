Presidential hopefuls file candidacy paperwork in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight Democrats and one Republican seeking to become the next president of the United States filed statements of candidacy in Oklahoma on Monday, the first of the state’s three-day filing period.

The Oklahoma State Election Board said filing for the state’s presidential preferential primary election will continue until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Democrats for whom paperwork was filed Monday were Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The lone Republican to file on Monday was Zoltan G. Istvan, a California man whose campaign has focused on science and technology.

Oklahoma votes next year as part of “Super Tuesday” on March 3.

Democrat Bernie Sanders and Republican Ted Cruz each won their party’s nomination in Oklahoma’s 2016 presidential primary election.