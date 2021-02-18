President Biden approves Oklahoma Emergency Declaration

A car drives east on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. as ice coats the landscape, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a statement from the White House, President Biden declared yesterday that an emergency exists in the State of Oklahoma, and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the severe storm that began on Feb. 8 and continues.

Said the statement, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 77 Oklahoma counties.”

FEMA, said the report, has been authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide resources to assist in the emergency at its discretion. Emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering, and direct federal assistance will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Adam D. Burpee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.