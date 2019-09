Two men were caught off guard when an Oklahoma church services ended bad for them. They claim the pastor and several people tried to pray the gay away from them.

(KFOR) – A Oklahoma church’s actions are under investigation after a man said he was held down by congregants as they tried to pray away his homosexuality.

Sean Cormie, 23, came out as gay in the spring.

Since then, he said his family has asked him to go to church and bring his partner, Gary Gardner.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the two joined family and friends for a service at a church Cormie had already attended many times.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2kQtYed