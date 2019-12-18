Police seek motive after Oklahoma man kills sons, self

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

JENKS, OK (AP)

JENKS, OK (AP) — A spokesman for police in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks says they’re trying to determine why a 36-year-old man fatally shot his 8-year-old and 10-year-old sons before killing himself.

Sgt. Eric Bowdle said Tuesday that officers are “deeply involved in trying to determine a motive.”

Police said Thang Khen gathered his four children in the garage of their home Saturday afternoon and fatally shot 8-year-old Peter Khen and 10-year-old Samuel Pau.

Police said a 9-year-old fled into the house and an infant was unharmed.

