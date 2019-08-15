Police say would-be copper thief shot at Tulsa church

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a man apparently trying to steal copper from a north Tulsa church was shot and wounded by a church member.

Police say there have been several copper thefts from North Sheridan Church of Christ in recent weeks and officers were called to an apparent theft Wednesday night, but found no one.

Police say some members remained at the church overnight and told officers they heard someone on the roof about 4 a.m. Thursday then confronted the man before one member shot him in the stomach.

The man’s name and his condition was not released, but police say he was talking with officers before he was taken to a hospital.