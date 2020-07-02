Police: Oklahoma officer’s health improving after shooting

Dan Osborne prays at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Oklahoma (AP) — Authorities say a Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer’s health is improving after he was he was shot in the head during a traffic stop in which a fellow officer was killed.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is slightly improved and responding to doctors’ commands.

Zarkeshan was wounded in the Monday morning shooting that claimed the life of Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Police have arrested 32-year-old David Ware, who faces murder and other charges, and an alleged accomplice, 29-year-old Matthew Hall, who is charged as being an accessory.

Court records don’t list an attorney for either man.