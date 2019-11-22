1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Panhandle ISD Pringle-Morse ISD Texline ISD

Police: Man dies after trapped in Oklahoma donation bin

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a man has died after being trapped inside a donation bin.

Police responded to the donation bin in the parking lot of a grocery store in Okmulgee on Wednesday night.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says in a statement that officers found the man hanging out of the donation bin.

It took several minutes before officers were able to free the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prentice says it appears the man was trying to remove items from the donation bin.

Authorities were still trying to determine his identity. A cause of death has not been determined.

Okmulgee is located about 40 miles south of Tulsa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss