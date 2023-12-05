ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police responded to Elk City High School Monday morning regarding a student possibly having a gun.

According to the Elk City Police Department, photos were being sent out of a possible juvenile with a gun on campus. The school immediately went into lockdown as officers searched the school.

Officials say police recovered an unloaded weapon in a bathroom and a 14-year-old was taken into custody.

The lockdown has since been lifted, but additional law enforcement will stay at the school for the rest of the day for safety reasons.