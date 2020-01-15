Police: Customer attacks manicurists for speaking Vietnamese

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a woman is accused of slapping a salon worker and punching and threatening another with a knife because they were speaking Vietnamese.

Police Sgt. Megan Morgan says 43-year-old Candace Nicole Muzny was arrested Sunday on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Morgan says Muzny pulled out a pocket knife during the altercation and cut an officer who was trying to arrest her.

Formal charges have not yet been filed, and court records don’t indicate if Muzny has retained an attorney.