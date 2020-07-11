Pilot killed in small-plane crash in eastern Oklahoma

DUSTIN, Okla. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine crop-dusting aircraft has crashed into a wooded area in eastern Oklahoma, killing its pilot.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the single-engine Cessna T188 agricultural aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Friday afternoon into a heavily wooded area near Dustin, Oklahoma, about 80 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the pilot was killed.

The identity of the pilot has not been released, and no cause for the crash has been determined.

The FAA said it will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.