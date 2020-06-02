Pickup drives through Tulsa protesters, several injured

Protesters surround a truck shortly before it drove through the group injuring several on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, May 31, 2020. The group was protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25 and commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — Two people were taken to the hospital and several others were injured after a pickup truck drove through a crowd gathered on a Tulsa interstate protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died last week after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck down for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

The protest occurred on the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

One of the organizers of the rally said the man driving the truck “made an intentional effort to drive through” the crowd protesting on Sunday.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman said state troopers later stopped the truck.

The incident is still under investigation.