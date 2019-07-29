Person of interest sought in fatal Oklahoma shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man inside a south Tulsa apartment.

Tulsa Police homicide Detective Jason White says authorities were notified about 12:15 p.m. Saturday that someone “needed help” before a woman was seen running from an apartment unit.

Police found the unidentified victim inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died as a result of the shooting.

White says the unidentified woman is a person of interest in the shooting and that she may be accompanied by a man. A detailed description of the individuals was not made available.

No arrests have been made.

