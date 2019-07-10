Breaking News
Person of interest arrested after central Oklahoma slayings

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

STROUD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says authorities have arrested a man described as a person of interest after a central Oklahoma couple was found dead in their home.

Authorities say a double homicide investigation was launched after officers discovered the bodies of 65-year-old Mark Pittman and 63-year-old Pauletta Pittman Tuesday in their home in Stroud, about 50 miles (84 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities described the couple’s son, 39-year-old Shawn Pittman, as a person of interest because he lived with the victims and initially could not be found following their deaths.

The OSBI says he was found in Stroud Tuesday afternoon driving a vehicle owned by Pauletta Pittman and faces a DUI complaint.

Officials say no charges have been filed in the deaths and their investigation is continuing.

